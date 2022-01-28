Update: Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in hospital for inflamed ulcer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KCND) – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck Friday morning for what his brother has described as an inflamed ulcer.

An ambulance was called to Stenehjem’s residence shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Stenehjem’s brother, Allan Stenehjem, said paramedics performed CPR, then took him to the emergency room at Sanford. Allan Stenehjem says Wayne is “responsive.”

The 68-year-old Stenehjem is the longest-serving attorney general in state history.

Stenehjem had announced back in December he would not seek another four year term as Attorney general.