Public Funeral Services Set For North Dakota’s Attorney General

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Funeral services are set for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem who died suddenly on Friday at the age of 68.

The service will start at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall.

There will be a visitation that afternoon and evening from 4 until 8 at the North Dakota State Capitol Great Hall.

Both are open to the public.

Stenehjem was hospitalized Friday morning and a spokeswoman says he died about 6:20 p.m. Friday at the hospital.

Stenehjem’s brother, Allan, told KFYR-TV that Stenehjem had been taken to a hospital Friday morning after a medical call to his home.

He said his brother had been dealing with an ulcer, but later told the Bismarck Tribune that his brother had no known health issues.

Gov. Doug Burgum said his fellow Republican “embodied public service” both as a legislator and as the longest-serving attorney general in the state.

He will appoint someone to fill his term.

Burgum has directed all flags be flown at half-staff until further notice in honor of Stenehjem and his service to the state.