Mahoney launches reelection bid

Mayor Tim Mahoney

FARGO (KVRR) – As expected, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is officially running for another term.

Mahoney says he wants a better structure for students who want to learn trades and give job opportunities not far from where they grew up. According to Mahoney around 70 to 80 percent of students who go to college in the community find a job within it, he wants to raise it closer to 90 percent.

He also stresses value to mental health for police officers who are struggling.

The longtime surgeon has been overseeing the city under a part-time role, but plans to change that soon.