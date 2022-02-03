Minneapolis Releases Body Cam Footage of Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR/AP/FOX9) — After more than 36 hours of unanswered questions and increased calls for transparency, the mayor of Minneapolis has released body camera video of the police shooting and killing of an armed man in a downtown apartment Wednesday.

22-year-old Amir Locke was wrapped in a blanket and had a gun in his hand as they shouted at him to show his hands and get on the ground.

The city released the body camera footage after demands from activists and some state lawmakers.

FOX 9 reports the body camera video was released around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The video is 54 seconds long, but a majority of it was slowed down in an edit.

Police have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation that prompted the search warrant.