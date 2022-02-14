Man wanted for weekend stabbing arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police say attempted murder suspect, 27-year-old Tyler Mollner, was arrested and taken in without incident Monday night.

Authorities say Mollner was taken into custody at 6:16 at a parking lot in South Fargo. The department did not give a specific location.

Police say a felony warrant for Mollner was issued for attempted murder and aggravated assault, domestic violence in connection to a stabbing on Saturday, Feb. 12 in South Fargo.

Fargo Police say this arrest is not in relation to a five hour search near 14th Street and 25th Avenue South near the former Kmart on Monday.

Police also have not given an update on the victim in this case.

Authorities say more information will be released on Tuesday.