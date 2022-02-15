Health experts say those with Alzheimer’s At Higher Risk During Winter

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Alzheimer’s Association has an important message this winter: get enough light.

Those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia have higher risks during winter months due to cognitive and behavioral changes.

The risks also involve slipping on ice due to perception problems and disorientation in evenings.

“You know, winters are really long here in the Midwest and it can be difficult to get our fill. If a person living with dementia is having difficulty sleeping at night or is experiencing some cognitive or behavioral changes in the later day, which we would call sundowning, or late day confusion. We may recommend increasing the light that they’re receiving during the day,” says Program Manager of the North Dakota-Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association branch, Maggie Ness.

You can find more information about the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.