Watch: Fan accused of throwing bag of popcorn at referee during basketball game

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes man has been charged in Becker County District Court for assaulting a referee at a Lake Park-Audubon basketball game.

Forty-five-year-old Phillip Lokken is accused of throwing a bag of popcorn at a referee during a high school basketball game in January between Lake Park-Audubon and Win-E-Mac.

The referee ejected Lokken. Lokken flipped off the referee, entered the court and grabbed the referee’s whistle and shirt.

Lokken is charged with misdemeanor 5th-degree assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A remote court appearance is scheduled for April 28.