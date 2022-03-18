White Earth Nation receives $1.25 million for Boys & Girls Clubs

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $1.25 million to the White Earth Nation Boys & Girls Clubs.

The gift is part of a larger $281 million donation to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

“Today young people face an unprecedented number of obstacles to their success and well-being,” according to White Earth Nation Boys & Girls club Interim Chief Executive Officer James Hvezda.

“Studies show a lack of access to technology, positive mentors and guidance, food insecurity and other critical factors can cause long-term setbacks and trauma for millions of young people.”

Boys & Girls Clubs serve more than four million young people each year in more than 4,700 locations nationwide.