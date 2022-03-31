Superintendent recommends firing Fargo South High School teacher

Kevin Kennedy

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting next week to decide whether to fire a teacher at Fargo South High School.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi is recommending that Kevin Kennedy be discharged for cause. A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 12:00 p.m.

The reason for Gandhi’s recommendation is not being released. According to a school board memo, Gandhi will briefly and generally identify the nature of Kennedy’s conduct, but no details or documentation will be presented to maintain the Board’s impartiality.

Gandhi is also recommending that Kennedy be suspended without pay pending the outcome of a discharge hearing.

Kennedy teaches English, Theatre Arts and Performing Arts. He’s been at Fargo South since 2013.