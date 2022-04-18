Driver dies of injuries in snowmobile crash near Harvey, ND

He was taken to the Harvey hospital but died.

HARVEY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A 59-year-old Harvey, North Dakota man died of injuries suffered in a snowmobile crash Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. It happened on private property near Harvey.

The State Patrol said the man was testing a snowmobile when he hit a berm of packed snow and ice. The snowmobile went airborne and the rider was ejected. It was snowing at the time.

His name has not been released.