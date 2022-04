One person killed in crash involving semi near Breckenridge

BRECEKNRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle in Wilkin County.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the crash happened just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 210, near Highway 9. Highway 210 was closed due to the crash.

Grabow says roads throughout the region were snow covered and slippery. Drivers are urged to slow down, buckle up & turn on headlights.