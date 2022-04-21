Body and vehicle found in slough near Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body and a vehicle in a slough in rural Hawley.

Sheriff Mark Empting says just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Hawley Police received information of something suspicious floating in a slough in the 1800 block of 225th St. N. Deputies entered the slough and confirmed the victim was deceased.

Empting says further investigation found what appeared to be vehicle tracks entering into the ditch and small trees and branches knocked over. Vehicle parts were also located in this same area.

Deputies were able to see what appeared to be vehicle tire rims under water approximately 50 yards into the slough. Divers from Valley Water Rescue entered the water and confirmed it was a vehicle.

Empting says it’s not known what time the crash occurred or if the weather was a factor. The cause of the crash is ongoing.