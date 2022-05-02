Mariah Bush

METEOROLOGIST

Mariah Bush was born and raised in North Carolina.

She knew at a young age that she had a passion for weather. This led her to further pursuing her career in meteorology.

Upon graduating from Cherryville high school, she attended North Carolina Agriculture State University, where she received her Bachelor in Atmospheric science and Meteorology.

After undergrad Mariah decided to continue her education at NC A&T where she received her Masters in physics with a concentration in atmospheric science.

Outside of work, Mariah enjoys traveling, trying new foods and binge watching any old or new romantic comedy.