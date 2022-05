Motorcyclist Hurt After Crashing Into Vehicle Turning From Columbia Road

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver turning from Columbia Road onto 2nd Avenue North in Grand Forks pulls in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown during the crash and taken to Altru hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Police say that crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday and it’s an active investigation, nobody has been cited.