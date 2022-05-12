Interstate 94 closed near Alexandria

Storms/high winds causing area traffic impacts:

– EB I-94 near Alexandria closed. Overturned semis. Use Exit 103, follow signed interstate alternate routes.

– Hwy 9 east of Benson closed btwn CR 25 & CR 31. Downed power lines. Find an alternate route. https://t.co/kt5FT1QgA5 pic.twitter.com/De6jpo8Ajz — MnDOT District 4 (@mndotwcentral) May 13, 2022

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 94 is closed near Alexandria because of overturned semis from high winds.

Drivers are asked to take exit 103 for Minnesota Highway 29 and follow the detour.