Authorities Pull Body From Log Jam in Red River in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A body is pulled from the Red River in Grand Forks.

Officers responded to a report of a body caught in a log jam around 6 p.m. Saturday by the pedestrian bridge near the north boat landing.

The body was pulled from the river and taken to the UND Pathology lab for further examination.

The recovery was led by the Grand Forks Fire Department, Grand Forks County Sheriffs Office Water Rescue Team along with Altru Ambulance and Grand Forks Police.