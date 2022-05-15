Man’s Body Pulled From Otter Tail River Identified, Name Being Withheld

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A body found Saturday in the Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls has been identified.

But authorities are withholding the man’s name until family can be notified.

Police have been working with authorities in New York on identification of the man and his family.

They say he had lived in Fergus Falls for a few months and had told friends earlier this spring that he thought of moving back east.

They say no foul play was involved in his death.

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology reports.