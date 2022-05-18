Video: Two shot at Fargo restaurant, suspect found dead in rural Clay County

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the suspect in a shooting at a Fargo restaurant shot and killed himself after fleeing and crashing a stolen vehicle south of Hawley.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Malik Gill, of Moorhead.

Police responded to Plaza Azteca around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Chief David Zibolski says a 21-year-old woman is in critical stable condition in surgery after being shot in the upper body. An eight-month-old is in stable condition after being shot in the hand and thigh and will need surgery. Both are at Sanford Medical Center.

Authorities say during an argument inside the restaurant a man pulled out a handgun and fired at the woman while she was holding the child. The restaurant’s general manager says the woman ran outside while the man was reloading and he shot at her in the parking lot.

The man drove away and police say he ditched his vehicle and stole an SUV in the 4100 block of 66th Street South.

Police say the man and woman know each other.

Clay County deputies found the stolen vehicle, used stop sticks and the vehicle crashed into trees outside of Silver Lake.

A Clay County deputy saw the vehicle and started a pursuit. Empting says the deputy used stop sticks before the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into some trees near 230th St. and 40th Ave. S.

Plaza Azteca’s general manager says all his employees were not hurt.