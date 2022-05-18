Report of School Shooter at Sheyenne High School Turns Out To Be False

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Shortly after a shooting at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant in south Fargo, someone inside Sheyenne High School heard bits and pieces of what was happening, panicked and called 9-1-1 to report a shooter at the school.

That’s according to West Fargo Public School officials.

Hundreds of people attending an all-city track meet were being ushered into the school right before authorities were alerted about what turned out to be a false report of a school shooter.

Sheyenne was one of four West Fargo schools that went into lockdown for the shooting a mile and a half away.

The building was searched and cleared and the call was proven false before the district had a chance to change its response to the lockdowns.

A woman and baby were both shot by a suspect at the restaurant around 2 p.m.

He stole a vehicle and Fargo and crashed south of Hawley near Silver Lake.

Authorities say he then took his own life.

The people that were shot were both taken into surgery.