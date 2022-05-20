5/20 Chris Heise Top Play Nominees

5/20 Chris Heise Top Play Nominees

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week showcase performances for the baseball diamond.

First up, Kindred’s Nick Thompson belts a homer into the tree line in Kindred’s Region One tournament game against the Ball Stars.

But is it better than Oak Grove’s steal and score against Central Cass?

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.