Moorhead Restaurant Fixture, Speak Easy, To Close May 30

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Speak Easy, which billed itself as Moorhead’s best Italian restaurant and lounge, is closing for good.

In a social media post, operators of the restaurant writing you should come one, come all to enjoy your favorite menu item, drink or employee as this will be its last week.

The doors will be closing on Monday, May 30.

They did not give a reason for the sudden closure.

The restaurant has been in Moorhead for decades and was sold back in 2016 to a new owner.