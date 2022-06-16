Becker County Jury Finds Gary Bogatz Jr. Guilty of 2018 Arson
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Becker County jury convicts Gary Bogatz Jr. of arson in the first degree.
The verdict was handed down on Tuesday.
The jury found Bogatz guilty of intentionally starting The Refuge, a nonprofit, Christian Outreach & Resource Center, on fire on September 22, 2018 in Detroit Lakes.
The fire led to an insurance payout of over $500,000.
Bogatz was found not guilty on a second count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.
He is set for sentencing on July 13 in Becker County District Court.