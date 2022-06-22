Crews searching for person in the Red River in The Grand Cities

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – Crews talked to a male after an unwanted person call in East Grand Forks around 4:00 PM Wednesday and he later ran into the Red River.

Police were sent to the 200 block of 2nd Avenue Northwest. The male said he was leaving the area for Grand Forks.

Around a half hour later a police officer said the same person jumped from the Sorlie Bridge into the water. Officers tried to throw a life jacket and buoy to him, but he wasn’t able to grab them. East Grand Forks and Grand Forks Firefighters lost sight of the male near the Blue Moose.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Forks County Water Rescue is looking for the male. East Grand Forks Police says the department knows his name, but is keeping it private until the investigation is over.