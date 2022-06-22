Family Watches Habitat Home Being Moved To West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — It was a pre-dawn wake-up for Penina Adam and her kids to watch their new house being moved from the parking lot of Border States Electric onto its foundation in West Fargo.

The Adam family is originally from South Sudan and have moved many times to escape abuse and crime.

Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity homeowners must put in 250 hours of sweat equity and Adam spent many hours working on the house at Border States along with 150 employees also helped with the build.

The family will move into their house in November.