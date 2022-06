Burgum: Abortion ruling returns power to the states

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says Friday’s landmark Supreme Court decision “returns power to the states where it belongs.”

“Our administration has consistently supported pro-life legislation and this decision is a victory for the many North Dakotans who have fought so hard and for so long to protect the unborn in our state,” Burgum said.

“We will now work diligently with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to fulfill our constitutional duty by carrying out the 2007 legislation that is triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Burgum says a 2007 law makes it a Class C felony to perform an abortion in North Dakota except to save the life of the mother or in the case of rape or incest.

The law, North Dakota Century Code 12.1-31-12, will take effect on the 30th day after the North Dakota Attorney General certifies to Legislative Council that the U.S. Supreme Court has restored to the states the authority to prohibit abortion.