Fargo abortion clinic owner says Supreme Court ruling is ‘extreme step’

FARGO (KVRR) – The owner and director of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says Friday’s Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade “has not only ignored 50 years of legal precedent, but took an extreme step to strip fundamental constitutional rights from the American people.

Tammi Kromenaker says due to a trigger ban passed in 2007, North Dakota will outlaw abortion within the next 30 days.

“Although Red River Women’s Clinic will continue to operate just across the river in Minnesota, I will mourn the loss of our clinic in North Dakota. As the sole abortion provider in North Dakota for over two decades, we have battled to overcome insurmountable obstacles and provided uninterrupted abortion care for our patients and their families.”

“While we may not be within the boundaries of North Dakota anymore, Red River Women’s Clinic and the services our community relies on, are here to stay. We will continue to fulfill our mission of providing the quality reproductive healthcare that every person seeking care should have. Our patients deserve nothing less.”