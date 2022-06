Fargo’s holiday lights display has new home & owner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s holiday lights display is now owned by the Red River Valley Fair.

The drive thru event will be moved from Lindenwood Park to the fairgrounds in West Fargo this holiday season.

The FM Sertoma Club owned and operated the display for the last 20 years.

The Red River Valley Fair Association says it wants to work with businesses and organizations that’s made the event possible to continue their relationship.