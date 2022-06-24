Hoeven talks with Delta about issues at ND airports

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Senator John Hoeven wants Delta Airlines to address service disruptions for business and commercial travel in North Dakota.

He says it’s due to staffing issues with the company and air traffic controllers.

Hoeven says there have been a significant rise in complaints filed with the Department of Transportation.

Delta is working to address the issues by working with the FAA on improving air traffic management and building safeguards and adjusting the airline’s summer schedule.