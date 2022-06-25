Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Gardner

(KVRR/KFGO) — A 67-year-old Grandin, N.D. man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on I-29 south of Gardner Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was traveling northbound between 65 and 70 miles per hour when his motorcycle began to wobble and he laid the motorcycle down.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for around an hour after the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.