LIVE: Sober Rides From The Red River Valley Fair

A story that will give a little lift to your day.

North Dakota’s vision zero program is helping to get you home safe this year from the Red River Valley Fair.

With bigger acts this year taking the stage than ever before, including Jason Derulo and Tim McGraw, excitement is heating up.

Fair officials are expecting the party to be huge.

And if you plan to party with alcohol, you’ll need a way to get home safely.

So this year, the North Dakota’s Department of Transportation “Vision Zero” program is giving away ten dollar off vouchers for a sober Lyft ride home.

It’s not just a benefit for people who want to imbibe while they’re out at the fair.

Summer is a busy time for travel in general, and alcohol consumption and driving rates constitute a big risk for folks on the road who haven’t been drinking and driving.

Vision Zero’s Lauren Bjork Zoomed in live from Bismarck to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about

For more information about the program, check out the links below, and remember, the fair runs this year from July 8 to July 17th.

https://www.fargomoorhead.org/event/red-river-valley-fair/

https://visionzero.nd.gov/strategies/ImpairedDriving/Lyft/