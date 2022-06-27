Woman dies after motorcycle crash in south Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo woman has died following a crash involving two motorcycles Sunday night.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Tessa Holt was riding a motorcycle that collided with a second motorcycle on South University Drive, near the junction of I-94.
Both motorcycles were southbound. Holt lost control and was thrown from her motorcycle.
The second motorcycle struck Holt. The rider, 21-year-old Elijah Fields lost control. Fields was not injured.
It was raining when the crash happened around 7:50 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol, as requested by the Fargo Police Department.