Woman dies after motorcycle crash in south Fargo

(courtesy, KFGO)

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo woman has died following a crash involving two motorcycles Sunday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Tessa Holt was riding a motorcycle that collided with a second motorcycle on South University Drive, near the junction of I-94.

Both motorcycles were southbound. Holt lost control and was thrown from her motorcycle.

The second motorcycle struck Holt. The rider, 21-year-old Elijah Fields lost control. Fields was not injured.

It was raining when the crash happened around 7:50 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol, as requested by the Fargo Police Department.