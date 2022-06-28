North Dakota’s abortion ban goes into effect July 28

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Under most circumstances, abortion will be prohibited in North Dakota, effective July 28.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he has certified the “preconditions for enforcement” of the state’s abortion ban.

The law was designed to go into effect automatically after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but cannot be enforced until 30 days after it’s certified by the attorney general.

“I hereby certify that the preconditions for enforcement…have been satisfied and this provision shall be given its full effect on July 28, 2022, the thirtieth day after the date of this certification letter,” Wrigley wrote.

The North Dakota legislature passed the state abortion ban in 2007. The ban includes exceptions for rape, incest, or for preserving the life of the mother.

The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is the state’s only abortion facility. Owner Tammi Kromenaker has said she plans to move the facility to Moorhead.

On Friday, The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling.