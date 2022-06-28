Veterans demand VA scrap outhouse plan at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO (KVRR) – A coalition of Fargo-Moorhead area veteran groups will file a complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the Fargo National Cemetery.

United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says members of the group met Monday night.

“Will be filing a formal complaint with the VA regarding the outhouse that they are planning to build. We all believe it is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and also not proper for a National Cemetery,” Hicks said.

“This building would have no electricity nor heat source so imagine what December-April will be like for that. At least with the porta potties, those can be emptied. Now think of the hot humid summers.”

Hicks says plans call for the outhouse to be built next to the proposed Native American ceremony area.

“It is quite sad that the (National Cemetery Administration) will not listen to any veterans group at all…telling us it is too late to stop it. Anything we say simply falls on deaf ears.”

Hicks says he hopes that members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation will intervene and ask the VA to reconsider its plans.

“This is our Arlington,” Hicks said, referring to Arlington National Cemetery, near Washington, DC. “When our building is complete the stupidity/obscurity of this plan will really show through.”

The National Cemetery Administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.