North Dakota will spend $26 million to build charging stations

NDDOT

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota will use nearly $26 million in federal funding over the next several years to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles around the state.

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of the plan is to build chargers no more than 50 miles apart and less than a mile off exits along Interstates 94 and 29.

The funding through fiscal year 2026 comes from the federal infrastructure bill that Congress passed last fall.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will create a fast-charging network across the nation that eventually will include 500,000 stations.