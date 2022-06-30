Motorcycle crash victim was Carrington police chief

FARGO, N.D. – Officials say the man killed in a motorcycle crash this week on the interstate west of Fargo was the police chief of Carrington, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Brandon Sola was also a master sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo.

The Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old Sola was thrown from the motorcycle after it began to wobble on Interstate 94 Tuesday.

Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann offered condolences on behalf of the city to Sola’s family. Erdmann says Sola was an enthusiastic and welcomed leader in our Carrington.