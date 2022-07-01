Memphis murder suspect arrested in North Dakota

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year.

According to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested in Bismarck.

Tillman is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Jamon Ueal on April 18 at a Garden Inn in Memphis.

Authorities said Tillman shot Ueal multiple times outside the motel after he got out of a car Tillman was driving. Ueal died at a hospital.