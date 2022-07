Police searching for sex offender living at Centre Inc.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A high risk sex offender living at Centre Inc. in North Fargo is on the run.

Thirty-six-year-old Ethan Bendickson is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He served more than five years in prison for a federal abusive sexual contact charge for having sex with a 15-year-old girl he knew.

Bendickson is on the sex offender registry for life.

If you see him, don’t approach him and call 911.