Man Arrested for Attempted Murder at Countryside Trailer Court

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo were called to Countryside Trailer Court around 7 on the morning of July 4 for a caller who clamed to have shot a person.

They arrested 22-year-old Kyle Lovaas of Fargo for attempted murder.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

They also say the two people are known to each other.

A neighbor told KVRR Local News that he has seen the victim a couple times this week and says he and the suspect have never had any issues in the three years they have been neighbors.

Jeb Bonsall says they would watch each others dogs and help each other out when needed.