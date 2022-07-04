Police searching for Grand Forks robbery suspect

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Police are investigating an early morning Independence Day robbery in Grand Forks.

It happened around 4:00 on the 1800 block of 28th Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was going into an apartment complex when a man grabbed her purse from her shoulder and fled on a bike.

The suspect is in his early 20s, white, 5’8″ tall, slim and has short hair. He was wearing a sleeveless shirt, gray shorts and a hat.

Police say they found evidence, which the department didn’t describe, in the Westminster Court area. Investigators ask people living nearby and business owners to check security camera to help identify the suspect. If you have any information on what happened, call police.