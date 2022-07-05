Brian Barrett

METEOROLOGIST

Brian was born and raised in Lebanon, New Jersey.

As a kid, Brian always had his eyes glued to the Weather Channel and loved when severe weather struck. He continued his passion for weather into his late childhood. His spark for Meteorology occurred after witnessing a tornado touch down a few miles from his house on July 25, 2016. After this, Brian knew he wanted to become a meteorologist. He attended Valparaiso University, where he pursued his passion for Meteorology and later received his bachelor’s degree in Meteorology in May of 2021.

Brian enjoys riding his bicycle, running, and playing basketball during his free time.