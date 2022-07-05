Lauren Larsen

WEATHER FORECASTER

Lauren is a Minnesota native growing up in the western suburbs of Minneapolis.

She is currently a student at the University of North Dakota (Go Hawks!) and loves Grand Forks’ winters. She is working towards Bachelor’s degrees in Atmosphere Sciences and Communications.

Lauren enjoys hanging out with her friends at school and being actively involved in on-campus clubs where she is the president of the UND Chapter of the American Meteorological Society as well as doing UND campus weather updates.

Some of her favorite things include her cat, spending time outdoors (especially in the summer), and watching hockey.