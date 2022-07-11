Blake Rafferty

WEATHER FORECASTER

Blake was born and raised here in North Dakota. He grew up on a farm south of Dickinson near the town of Regent, ND.

Currently Blake is a student at the University of North Dakota. He is working towards a bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Sciences. Blake is involved in student clubs including the North Dakota Student Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. Additionally, he forecasts for UND Weather Update twice a week.

Blake knew from a young age he wanted to pursue a career in meteorology. He has always been interested in how weather occurs and ways to predict it.

Outside of school and work Blake likes to go outdoors, spend time with friends and do a little storm chasing.