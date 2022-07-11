Ceremony Held For Carrington Police Chief at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola is laid to rest at Fargo National Cemetery in a special ceremony in front of friends, family, and fellow law enforcement.

Sola died June 28 from injuries in a motorcycle crash in West Fargo.

His family says they were grateful for the man he was, always putting his family first and attending his kids various activities.

They were also proud of his career in law enforcement and with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo.

“An excellent father a great police officer and outstanding military man, he’s got a great family he’s leaving behind my little sister was so happy with him, his kids are great,” said Thomas Carter, Sola’s brother-in-law.

Sola leaves behind a wife and five children.