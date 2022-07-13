700 animals seized following complaint in Rolette County

ROLLA, N.D. (KVRR) – About 700 farm animals have been seized following an anonymous complaint in Rolette County.

Sheriff’s deputies went to a property with a search warrant in early June. Deputies said they found numerous dead cattle and an insufficient amount of feed for hundreds of other animals.

The conditions of about 500 head of cattle were documented. Deputies monitored the herd, returned in late June and determined the livestock, as well as 200 head of cattle owned by the same person in other counties, needed to be seized.

The cattle were turned over to a third party who was hired by the sheriff’s office to care for the animals until they can be sold.

Deputies were assisted by the North Dakota Stockmens’ Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s office.