Around 115 Ukrainian Refugees Resettle In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota’s Refugee Coordinator says 115 Ukrainian refugees have arrived or have been authorized to resettle in the state.

Nearly half of them are now in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Several other communities across the state have also welcomed at least one family, including Fargo, Grand Forks, Glenfield, Medora, Jamestown, and Williston.

The Ukrainians arriving all have known connections, family, and friends who are sponsors.

The program, “Uniting for Ukraine,” was announced in late May.

The admission process is handled by the Department of Homeland Security.