Two arrested in dispute involving pellet gun in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Two people were arrested after an incident early Thursday morning in Fargo.

A dozen or more police officers responded to an apartment in the 900 block of 42nd Street south on a report of shots fired.

Police say a dispute involving a number of people started inside an apartment and then ended up outside where they continued to argue.

One of them shot a pellet rifle into the air four times and then another man then grabbed the pellet rifle and shot a number of pellets in the direction of two people

There were no injuries.

Arrested on charges of terrorizing and reckless endangerment are 25-year-old Dheraj Mon, and 23-year-old Man Ghalay.