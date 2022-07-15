Metrocog looking for public input on University Drive project

University Dr. and 10th St. Both streets are currently one-way between 13th Ave. S. and 19th Ave. N. this area is being examined for possible reconstruction.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Reps at Metro Cog say they’re looking at this part of the city because the amount of traffic it sees, and its connections with the downtown project.

They say its not a done deal that the one way roads will be converted into two ways but it’s something they’re considering. Public input is being requested for things like how roads are used, where there might be safety concerns or interruptions of traffic flow also.

“It’s not just looking at redevelopment potential of the two corridors but also preservation. Where along the corridor is there a desire to keep things as they are,” said Cindy Gray, Metro Cog.

Later this month consultants and planners on the project will leave survey information and upcoming meetings on a website in businesses and on door handles for public input.