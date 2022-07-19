Active shooter training being held Wednesday at Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s police and fire departments are taking part in a violent intruder exercise on Wednesday from 3:00 to 4:30 PM at city hall.

The city says the training has been planned for several months and isn’t in response to threats or security concerns.

It’s designed to be an active shooter scenario to test security, sheltering and evacuation plans. The city is letting the public know they should be aware of seeing and hearing things sounding like an emergency.

No calls will be answered by city personnel during the training, but there will still be emergency response if someone calls 911.