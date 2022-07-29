1 Killed, 2 Injured In Head-On Crash

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – One person is dead and two others have serious injuries after a head-on crash in Otter Tail County.

The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was driving westbound on County Highway 1 near the County Highway 83 intersection.

They say he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Bernstetter died in the crash.

The driver of the other car, 65-year-old Mitchell Davis of Fergus Falls was hospitalized in Fergus Falls.

His passenger, 63-year-old Violet Davis was flown to Essentia in Fargo. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

