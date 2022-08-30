Four Dead In Shooting In Rural Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Four people are dead after a shooting in Towner County, North Dakota.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a wheat field on Monday. They found four people dead at the scene.

Investigators determined all four people had gunshot wounds. They found a gun with one of the people who had died.

The North Dakota BCI is investigating along with other law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office says evidence indicates it was a murder-suicide.

There is no known threat to the public.